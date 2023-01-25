NSW announces new Responsible Conduct of Gambling training framework

Customers will still be able to gamble with debit cards.

The course aims to provide gaming staff with practical skills to intervene when patrons display signs of problematic gambling behaviour.

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW has announced the introduction of new Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) and Advanced Responsible Conduct of Gambling (ARCG) courses as part of the Gaming Machines Amendment 2022.

As a result of the responsible conduct of gambling study conducted into the effectiveness of RCG training in New South Wales in 2019, the Office of Responsible Gambling (ORG) has developed a new framework and training resources for gaming staff in collaboration with the University of Sydney and ClubsNSW.

See also: Australian PM rejects a nationwide gambling reform

Training will start on February 1 and consists of:

Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) – mandatory for all staff with duties involving gaming machines

Revised Responsible Conduct of Gambling online refresher – mandatory every five years to retain the RCG competency

Advanced Responsible Conduct of Gambling (ARCG) – a voluntary course recommended for roles with greater gambling-related harm minimisation responsibilities.

About the responsible conduct of gambling study

The study conducted by Central Queensland University intended to build an evidence base to inform improvements to RCG requirements, training and practices.

The research methodology included a literature review of academic papers, an online survey of over 2,000 venue staff who had undertaken RCG training in the past five years and were employed in an NSW club or hotel at the time of the survey and focus groups with venue staff working in NSW clubs and hotels.

The study found that:

NSW clubs and hotels use an informed-choice approach to RCG.

Most employees reported that their venue implements regulated RCG practices, but some were aware of illegal practices occurring.

Employees reported being responsive to patrons asking for help for their gambling but monitoring of self-exclusion has numerous deficiencies.

Very few patrons directly ask for help for their gambling.

Employees report that they regularly observe patrons showing signs of problem gambling, but rarely approach those who do not ask for help or report them upwards.

Genuine management commitment to patron welfare can improve some RCG practices, but these venues were reported to be in the minority.

The current approach to RCG is having little positive impact on harm prevention or reduction.

Other jurisdictions are increasingly moving towards a harm-minimisation approach.

Substantial changes to RCG practices and training in NSW are needed to meaningfully minimise gambling harm.

See also: NSW gambling reform plan loses support from two independents