NICC receives independent inquiry report into The Star Entertainment Group

Australia.- The New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has today announced it has received the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry into The Star Entertainment Group. It said it will consider the contents of the report before it is made public. The Star Entertainment has not yet received a copy of the report or been advised of its contents.

“Bell Two” was launched to probe the casino’s adherence to regulatory standards, financial obligations and the efficacy of its reform agenda since the original inquiry. The NICC has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of remediation efforts, prompting the renewed scrutiny.

