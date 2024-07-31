Scott Saunders steps down as The Star group chief risk officer

His departure will be effective from January 31, 2025.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that Scott Saunders has stepped down as group chief risk officer. The casino operator said Saunders will continue in the role until January 31, 2025, to continue the ongoing work with The Star’s remediation program and to facilitate an orderly transition to his successor once appointed. He will cease to be a director of all relevant subsidiary company boards on his departure date.

Before joining The Star, Saunders served as general manager, financial crime and chief compliance officer at the Australian banking group Westpac. Prior to that, he worked in compliance at the Macquarie Group. The company said a search for a new group chief risk officer will begin soon.

Acting group chief executive officer Neale O’Connell said: “I want to thank Scott for his dedication and commitment to The Star during a difficult and transformative period and wish him well in his future endeavours.”