New Zealand’s Government urged to fully ban greyhound racing

Greyhound racing remains legal in only seven countries across the world, including New Zealand.

In the wake of a racing greyhound dying from severe injuries on the track, animal rights activists have redoubled their calls for a complete ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand.

New Zealand.- The future of the Greyhound Racing Industry in New Zealand is uncertain after an animal rights organisation called Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) addressed the Government to suspend the activity.

Claims arose after one of the racing greyhounds died after suffering severe injuries on the track during a race at south Auckland’s Manukau Velodrome on December 29th, 2022.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna de Roo said: “We can’t keep subjecting greyhounds to painful and life-threatening injuries for gambling profits – the public won’t stand for it.”

She then added: “The social licence of this industry has been called into question time and time again. If New Zealand wants to be taken seriously as a world leader in animal welfare, action must be taken immediately.”

According to a press release by SAFE, the Racing Minister, Kieran McAnulty, will be considering the fate of the industry after receiving the Racing Integrity Board’s report on greyhound racing last month.