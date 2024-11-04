Gambling regulation in New Zealand: Central Otago district considers limiting gaming machines

The district is considering a sinking-lid policy to limit the number of gaming machines.

New Zealand.- Councillors in the Central Otago district are analysing the introduction of a sinking lid policy to reduce the number of gambling machines. At a council meeting last week, the council said it would consult on a gambling and board venue policy.

If the policy is approved, no new venues will be added. If an existing venue shuts, no permission will be granted for another to open in its place. The policy also states that venues won’t be able to increase their number of gaming machines or relocate.

Profits from gaming machines in the district are reported to have risen by 35.5 per cent since 2015. The district recorded NZ$4.5m (US$2.7m) in electronic gaming machine profits in 2023, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to 2022. Currently, there are 107 machines across nine venues operated by five different trusts in Central Otago.

Councillor Stu Duncan argued that many smaller community groups in rural areas would find it difficult to remain operational if the sinking lid policy is approved.

Other districts in New Zealand that have already passed sinking lids policies are Porirua, Carterton, Masterton and the Waimate district. In August, Waikato District Council decided to continue with its current Gambling Venues Policy, which undergoes review every three years.

New Zealand bill on online charity lotteries passes third reading

A bill to allow charities to operate lotteries online permanently has passed its third reading. The bill replaces temporary legislation that was due to expire at the end of October. That would have forced charity lotteries to return to selling tickets in person or by post, which can involve extra operational expenses, hindering fundraising.

Brooke van Velden, New Zealand’s minister of internal Affairs, said: “This Government has taken quick action to allow these lotteries to operate online permanently, so they can continue to fundraise in an efficient and effective way. I have heard from many well-loved Kiwi charities about the significant difference this change will have for them, including Pet Refuge and the Heart Foundation.

“We know these charities make a difference in the lives of New Zealanders and their families every day, and I am pleased that this change will allow them to continue to do so.”

There are 46 organisations authorised to conduct charitable lotteries, ranging from well-known charities such as the Coastguard and Auckland Rescue Helicopter to smaller community sports clubs in Dunedin and Whangārei.

