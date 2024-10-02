TAB NZ launches Bobby Foundation as new brand name to distribute class 4 gaming grants

The Bobby Foundation aims to provide financial support and resources to New Zealand community sports organisations and players.

New Zealand.- TAB NZ has announced the launch of The Bobby Foundation as the new brand name for its support to New Zealand communities through the funding and support of sports activities. The Bobby Foundation will distribute class 4 gaming grants.

TAB NZ CEO Nick Roberts said: “Bobby was the nickname given to Phar Lap, one of New Zealand’s greatest champions. Humble, courageous, with a big heart, a true Kiwi legend! The Bobby Foundation will honour Bobby as a foundation that supports all sporting legends, past, present and future.

“What makes the Bobby Foundation unique from other gaming organisations, is that 100 per cent of its funding goes exclusively to domestic racing and grassroots sports, providing the necessary financial support and resources to create a thriving culture that benefits everyone in New Zealand.

“For New Zealanders, sport is more than just a game; it’s a way of life. Our story is one of a nation bound by the thrill of competition, the camaraderie off the field, and the unyielding pursuit of that winning feeling. Bobby will harness that passion and look to build more meaningful connections within our New Zealand sporting communities.

“Our unwavering support of New Zealand’s sporting sector extends to prioritising the safety of Kiwis through education and assistance. This is evident in our ongoing commitment to the minimisation of harm caused by gambling.

“This is an exciting phase in our ongoing partnership with racing and sports in New Zealand, and the Bobby brand will help us connect and tell the incredible stories of our aspiring athletes and club champions, providing a platform where the Kiwi sporting dream can be where legends are made.”