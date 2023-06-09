New Zealand: Entain subsidiary accused of sending illegal gambling ads

Entain’s Party Casino sent promotional material in breach of New Zealand’s Gambling Act.

New Zealand.- Local media outlet Newsroom has reported that a subsidiary of Entain, Party Casino, sent advertising material to a customer in breach of New Zealand’s Gambling Act. According to the report, on 29 May, Party Casino sent an email to a New Zealand customer promoting a free sports betting offer.

Offshore gambling advertising is prohibited under Section 16 of the Gambling Act 2003. Entain acknowledged the issue but said there was a lack of legislation regulating offshore casino operators and wagering providers. The company called for immediate regulation while noting its compliance with the shutdown process for New Zealand residents engaging with its subsidiary brands.

The incident has raised concerns, coming shortly after approval of the deal for Entain to take over control of New Zealand TAB. In April, The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) fined Entain AU$13,320 for accepting illegal in-play bets during the LIV golf tournament in Bangkok in October 2022. The regulator found that two of Entain’s subsidiaries, Ladbrokes and Neds, had accepted 78 bets on the final day of the tournament in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

TAB NZ and Entain partnership

TAB NZ has signed a 25-year agreement with Entain that it says will bring financial benefits to New Zealand’s racing codes and national sporting organisations while offering enhanced products and services.

The strategic partnering arrangement includes upfront and guaranteed payments to TAB NZ, with increased distributions to the racing codes over the next five years. The minimum distribution levels are set to NZ$200m for the 2027/28 financial year, up from the current year’s NZ$125m.