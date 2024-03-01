New ferry company to offer Macau cruises

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says a new company will offer sightseeing routes and collaborations with local gaming operators.

Macau.- A new ferry company is set to join the Macau Cruise program this year. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has not named the company but director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the addition would diversify the sightseeing routes available to tourists.

The move comes as part of efforts to expand offerings and attract more visitors. Operating under Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management (Macau), Macau Cruise currently connects the Barra Pier and the Coloane Pier in a 25-minute journey with views of the Macau peninsula and surrounding islands.

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) is working with ferry companies and gaming operators to try to improve offerings with culturally relevant elements. SJM Resorts has partnered with Shun Tak – China Travel to launch the SJM x Macau Cruise from March 2.

