Nepal: 165 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The arrests were linked to illegal gambling during the Tihar festival.

Nepal.- Kathmandu Valley police have arrested 165 people allegedly involved in illegal gambling during Nepal’s Tihar festival. Police raided 13 locations in Kathmandu and seized cash worth Nepalese Rs 34.6 lakh.

A week ago, Nepal’s government banned the social media platform TikTok, citing concerns about the nation’s “social harmony.” It didn’t explain the reason, but observers speculated that it may be due to gambling content, hate speech and anti-government material on the app.