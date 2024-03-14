Nagasaki won’t appeal against IR rejection

The prefecture citing difficulty securing funding and a lengthy reapplication process.

Japan.- Nagasaki Prefecture has confirmed that it has decided not to appeal against the national government’s decision to reject its proposal for an integrated resort (IR) in Sasebo city. It had until March 27 to submit a request to use the administrative complaint review system.

Earlier this week, Takashi Oya, the president of Kyushu Resorts, one of Nagasaki Prefecture’s partners had also dismissed the changes of an appeal, arguing that the chances of getting a favourable response were low.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, there are doubts whether Nagasaki will apply for an IR on future opportunities since it would involve selecting a new site and starting from scratch.

Osaka will be the only city to host an IR for now. MGM Resorts has partnered with Orix Corp, a Japanese company, to develop the resort and casino. The IR is expected to cost around US$13.5bn and is scheduled to open in autumn 2030 with MGM Osaka, MGM Villas and the MUSIIB Hotel, with 2,500 guest rooms. It will feature a variety of dining offerings, retail, a spa, a fitness centre and banquet halls.