Nagasaki IR partner won’t appeal against rejection

Kyushu Resorts won’t challenge Japan’s rejection of the casino resort plan.

Japan.- Takashi Oya, the president of Kyushu Resorts, one of Nagasaki Prefecture’s partners in its plan to develop an integrated resort has disassociated himself from the possibility of an appeal against the negative decision from central government.

As reported by GGRAsia, Oya told a meeting at the general affairs committee of the Nagasaki prefectural assembly on Monday (March 12) that he would not file a request for an administrative appeal as the chances of getting a favourable response were negligible. Under Japan’s Administrative Appeal Act, the deadline for any such appeal would be March 27.

Oya said he still believed the Nagasaki IR District Development Plan deserved to be approved. He suggested the reason for the rejection could have been due to the lack of clarity in the certainty of fundraising and implementation capacity.

Nagasaki submitted its IR District Development Plan alongside Osaka in 2022, aiming to partner with Casinos Austria International Japan and to open by 2027. The expected cost for the development was to be JPY438.3bn (US$3.8bn).