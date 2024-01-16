More than 4,000 runners took part in the HKJC special marathon

Since 2012, the Club's Charities Trust has been supporting iRun.

Over 4,000 runners with intellectual disabilities, alongside their partners, participated in the 13th annual Hong Kong Jockey Club Special Marathon.

Hong Kong.- More than 4,000 runners with intellectual disabilities, joined by their partners, took part in the 13th edition of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) Special Marathon, known as “iRun,” held on January 14, 2024.

The event, organized by the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals (TWGHs) and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, aims to advance social inclusion and encourage widespread participation in sports.

HKJC steward Lester Huang was pleased to see a substantial increase in participation from runners, organizations, and volunteers this year, reflecting the event’s success in raising public awareness.

He also said the HKJC has always attached great importance to the health and well-being of citizens and further added it has supported different organisations to launch various initiatives for building a healthy community, in accordance with its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of our society.

This year, the 3km challenge race welcomed runners and their partners from Beijing in addition to participants from Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong province.

To encourage participation in sports among people of all ages, the 1.5km “Family Run” was also held, attracting 130 families, including children between the ages of six and eleven with intellectual disabilities.

Over 700 volunteers, including members of the Club’s CARE@hkjc Volunteer Team, participated in the event as pair-up runners or on-site helpers to share the joy of running with participants.

