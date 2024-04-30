Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 84.4% in Q1

Occupancy was up 9.9 percentage points year-on-year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the average hotel occupancy rate in Macau was 84.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year, a rise of 9.9 percentage points year-on-year. Macau hotels received 3,779,000 guests, up 39.7 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 8.4 per cent when compared to 2019.

The occupancy rate for 5-star hotels was 87.1 per cent. The rates for 4-star and 3-star hotels were 81.0 per cent and 81.1 per cent, respectively. The average length of stay remained 1.7 nights, an increase of 0.2 nights compared to the same period in 2019.

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, there were 141 hotels in Macau, an increase of 15 compared to last year. The number of available guest rooms increased by 19.6 per cent, reaching 47,000. The number of visitors arriving on package tours increased by 329.9 per cent to 482,000.

