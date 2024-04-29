The Star appoints Anne Ward as chairman

Ward replaces David Foster.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that lead independent director Anne Ward will replace David Foster as chairman of the board, effective immediately. Foster will remain as a director of relevant subsidiary company boards until they can be reconstituted by people holding necessary regulatory approvals.

The company is undergoing a second inquiry into its suitability to hold a gaming licence in Sydney. The inquiry heard that Foster had suggested the New Sout Wales casino regulator should be abolished in a text to then Star Entertainment Group CEO Robbie Cooke.

Cooke stepped down as group CEO and managing director in March. The search for a permanent Group CEO was commenced in March.

See also: The Star Entertainment Group posts net revenue of US$271.5m for Q3