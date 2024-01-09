HKJC promotes Moray Taylor-Smith to executive director of security & information integrity

Moray Taylor-Smith is the new executive director, security, integrity and information security.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has appointed Moray Taylor-Smith as executive director of security, integrity, and information security, effective January 15, 2024.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club has announced the promotion of Moray Taylor-Smith to the role of executive director, overseeing security, integrity, and information security within the organization.

Scheduled to assume his responsibilities on January 15, 2024, Taylor-Smith is set to become a key member of the Board of Management, reporting directly to the Club’s chief executive officer, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

According to the HKJC, the primary focus of Taylor-Smith’s new position will be to ensure a secure environment across the club while addressing criminality and corruption risks that pose potential threats to the club’s operations.

With responsibilities extending to safeguarding intangible assets such as reputation, customer confidence, and intellectual property, he will play a crucial role in maintaining the club’s overall integrity.

A significant aspect of Taylor-Smith’s responsibilities includes spearheading the newly established Information Security Risk and Assurance function.

In this role, he will be driving strategies and policies related to information security and cyber security. His duties will encompass managing information security risks, conducting risk assessments, implementing mitigation strategies, monitoring risks, and coordinating incident responses.

Furthermore, he will be instrumental in fortifying the Club’s incident management capabilities.

See also: HKJC appoints Gary Delooze as executive director of information technology

Having joined the HKJC in January 2020 as the director of security & integrity, the club has stated that Taylor-Smith has exhibited leadership in protecting its security and integrity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His professional background includes serving as the regional head, major investigations and financial crime threat mitigation for HSBC in APAC and holding the position of regional security officer for Fidelity International.

Taylor-Smith is also recognized as the co-chair of the Hong Kong Chapter of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists and a longstanding member of the Asia Crisis and Security Group.

See also: HKJC Charities Trust promotes volunteerism with six new awards