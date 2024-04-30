SJM and MGM China present at Singapore roadshow

The casino operators participated in Macao Week in Singapore.

Macau.- SJM Resorts and MGM China took part in the Macao Week in Singapore, organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The roadshow took place from April 25 to 28 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre to promote Macau as a tourism destination.

SJM highlighted its flagship properties, the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and the Grand Lisboa Macau. The event also featured SJM’s mascot, Sam the Rooster. MGM China’s booth featured the lion emblem of the company. At the centre of the booth was a Capsule Toy Machine where visitors could participate in the gashapon game.

The roadshow’s opening ceremony was attended by Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the MGTO, Wee Hee Ling, deputy chairman outbound of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore and Elaine Wong, executive director of Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM).

Singapore ranks 8th as an inbound destination for Macau. In the first quarter of 2024, it contributed 25,623 visitors. Future roadshows will be held in Jakarta, Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.