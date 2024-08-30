More than 28,000 Australians registered for BetStop

Around 40 per cent of registrants have decided to self-exclude for life.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that more than 28,000 Australians have decided to self-exclude from all licensed online and phone wagering services since BetStop was launched last August. Around 40 per cent have decided to self-exclude for life.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “Online gambling can cause a great deal of harm to individuals, their families and friends, so it’s encouraging that so many people have decided to take the step and register to self-exclude. Younger Australians in particular are making early decisions about the role that online gambling will play in their lives.

“Many people are also choosing to nominate someone to support them. Stopping online gambling can be a difficult decision to make – having someone to support you can make the decision much easier. And many people are committing to long-term change, with a high percentage of people choosing to exclude for life.”

he register allows people to self-exclude for a minimum of three months up to a lifetime.

