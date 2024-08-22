ACMA blocks 4 more offshore gambling websites

The Australian regulator has blocked the websites under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to four more offshore gaming websites. The websites are Casino Australia Online, Pokies.bet, Pokiesman and Smart Pokies. They were found to be in violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Some 1,026 gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked since ACMA requested its first block in November 2019.

