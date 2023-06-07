More 22Bet ads taken down in New Zealand

The online bookmaker from Cyprus tried to resume advertising in New Zealand.

New Zealand.- 22Bet, an online bookmaker from Cyprus, has had more adverts removed from YouTube after it again attempted to target New Zealand audiences. Earlier this year, the company’s ads were pulled from YouTube in New Zealand after it was accused of breaching the country’s advertising laws. Shorter generic ads recently returned, but Google says it has taken action.

Google stressed its commitment to removing content that violates its policies. However, the Department of Internal Affairs, responsible for gambling regulation in New Zealand, said it faces limitations in dealing with offshore bookmakers.

Dave Robson, director gambling at the Department of Internal Affairs, told 1 News: “Currently, the prohibition does not apply to gambling conducted overseas, and it is not illegal for a person in New Zealand to gamble with an overseas gambling provider over the internet.

“As 22BET conducts its operations overseas, and as YouTube is not hosted within NZ, any advertisements displayed on these platforms fall outside the Department’s jurisdiction as regulator.”

In April, the department wrote to 22Bet to complain about the previous ads, which featured former cricketer and current head coach of the England Cricket Test team, Brendon McCullum.

Online gambling is forbidden in New Zealand, except for that provided by the New Zealand Lotteries Commission (NZLC) and TAB. The Gambling Act 2003 prohibits the provision of interactive gambling services in New Zealand, but it is not illegal for New Zealanders to gamble on offshore websites.

