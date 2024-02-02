Mohegan’s Inspire Korea casino to open on Saturday

It will be the first time in almost two decades that a new foreigner-only casino has been opened in South Korea

South Korea.- Mohegan Inspire Resort, an integrated resort (IR) with a foreigners-only casino in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, will open its doors on Saturday. It will be the first time in almost two decades that a new foreigner-only casino has been opened in South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism granted the casino its licence on January 23 after the IR received a five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association.

The casino has over 150 table games, 390 slot machines, and 160 electronic table games (ETG). It has a floor for VIP guests featuring a Guandong-style fine dining restaurant. The IR had a soft launch on November 30, 2023. Since then, the venue has hosted several K-pop concerts and the Melon Music Awards (MMA).

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority’s development has three hotel towers comprising 1,275 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena and an indoor water park called Splash Bay. The property also includes meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities, signature restaurants and a “digital entertainment street.”