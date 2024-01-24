Mohegan’s Inspire Korea approved for casino licence

The foreigner-only casino and retail offerings are slated for an early 2024 opening.

The resort has also been awarded a five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association.

South Korea.- Inspire Entertainment Resort, which had a soft opening on November 30, has received approval for a casino licence. The news was announced by the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The integrated resort has also announced that it has received a five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association, a precondition of gaming operations.

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority’s development has three hotel towers comprising 1,275 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena and an indoor water park called Splash Bay. The property also includes meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities, signature restaurants and a “digital entertainment street.”

Raymond Pineault, the chief executive of Mohegan Gaming, said: “This five-star rating for Mohegan Inspire is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to providing world-class experiences. This milestone reflects our team’s dedication to upholding the highest standards in the industry and it reinforces our position as a leader in global entertainment and hospitality.”

Chen Si, president of Mohegan Inspire, added: “I am delighted that Inspire’s hotel facility has officially achieved a five-star rating and I would like to thank our team for their hard work in all areas including facility, hospitality and operations management.

“What incredible momentum going into this first quarter celebrating the casino’s grand opening – that’s how Mohegan continually sets the standard for integrated resorts that create unforgettable experiences.”

In December, Jody Madigan, chief operating officer of Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, said the property was expected to be cash-flow positive by the end of this year following a slated early 2024 opening.