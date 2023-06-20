MIAC submits US$4.8bn plan to upgrade Manila airport

Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC) is a joint partnership that includes Newport World Resorts’ parent Alliance Global Group.

The Philippines.- The Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC), made up of major Philippine companies including Alliance Global Group, parent of Newport World Resorts, has unveiled a plan to upgrade the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, Philippines.

The plan, estimated at PHP267bn (US$4.8bn), aims to increase the airport’s capacity and improve the passenger experience. According to a company filing, MIAC plans to double NAIA’s current capacity of 31 million passengers per year to approximately 70 million passengers.

The project will be executed in three phases, focusing on increasing capacity, ensuring reliability and enhancing passenger amenities.

In the first phase, which is expected to be completed by 2025, the airport’s capacity will be expanded to accommodate 54 million passengers. This phase will also address issues of reliability and reduce waiting times for passengers throughout the airport.

The second phase, scheduled for completion by 2028, will further increase the capacity to 62.5 million passengers per year. It will involve expanding terminal floor areas, improving airfield facilities, and enhancing cross-terminal transportation.

The final phase, set to be completed by 2048, aims to raise the airport’s capacity to the target of 70 million passengers.

Kevin Tan, vice chairman and CEO of Alliance Global, stated: “The Manila International Airport Consortium recognizes the immense task of transforming NAIA to meet the exponentially growing demands of Mega Manila air travel, not only here and now but also in the future.”