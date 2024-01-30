MGTO to offer free tickets for bus and ferry services from HK to Macau

Limited numbers of free tickets will be available for overseas visitors.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced that from February 1, international travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport can get free bus and ferry tickets to Macau.

This offer is for international tourists from outside of Greater China, and the limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Travellers will need to show valid travel documents and boarding passes in the airport’s restricted area.

The promotion will run until August 31 for bus tickets and July 31 for ferry tickets. The latter must be booked seven days in advance.

MGTO is also planning to introduce promotional package tours tailored for overseas tourist travel on a cruise ship docking off Hong Kong, this year.

The Macau government has a budget of MOP235m (US$29.2m) to expand Macau’s international visitor market in 2024. The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has stated that the city expects to attract 33 million visitors this year, including around 3 million tourists from outside of Greater China.

MGTO is also working with Macau’s flagship airline, Air Macau, to release low-priced tickets. This initiative covers all international destinations serviced by Macau Airlines, except mainland China and Taiwan.

The city received 28.23 million travellers in 2023, 71 per cent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.