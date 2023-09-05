MGTO attends World Tourism Conference in Beijing

Macau aims to attract more tourists with new strategies.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) promoted Macau’s Tourism + strategy.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) attended the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development 2023 in Beijing, promoting Macau’s Tourism + strategy.

Co-hosted by the municipal government of Beijing and the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), the conference took place on September 2 as one of the ten summit forums within the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services. With a thematic focus on ‘New Trends, New Business Format, New Consumption: Jointly Creating the New Prosperity of Culture & Tourism’ this year’s conference drew nearly 400 attendees from approximately 40 countries and regions.

Participants included mayors, tourism officials, representatives from international organisations, diplomatic envoys and leaders of tourism enterprises and investment institutions.

During her keynote address, MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes outlined Macau’s strategic vision, including initiatives to attract tourists, their stays, explore overseas markets, stimulate local economic vitality and establish collaborative ties with the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin.