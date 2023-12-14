MGM Macao International Regatta to be held in January

Internationally certified judges from the International Sailing Federation will oversee the competitions.

The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta will host 300 athletes from 28 countries and regions.

Macau.- Scheduled for January 11 to 14, 2024, the MGM Macao International Regatta will see some 300 athletes from 28 countries and regions compete in three sailing competitions. Organised by the Sports Bureau, MGM Holdings, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management with support from Zhuhai the event is intended to celebrate Macao’s maritime heritage and promote sailing.

The competitions are the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 Unified Design Group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC Group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 Unified Design Group).

Taking place off the shores of Hac Sa Beach, the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta will feature 11 teams each. The International Catamaran Invitational, in the waters south of the Inner Harbour Channel off the Macao Science Center, will see 15 teams competing.

Internationally certified judges from the International Sailing Federation will oversee the competitions. The regatta will incorporate community outreach initiatives, including a fleet parade and a photography contest.

Macau gaming operators present non-gaming investments for 2024

The six gaming operators from Macau have presented their non-gaming investments for 2024 to government officials at a meeting held by the Tourism Development Council. Plans include new gastronomy options, immersive themed entertainment facilities, international-level concerts and exhibitions, integrated medical service centres, urban revitalisation and sports events.

The projects are in line with the government’s “1 + 4” economic diversification development strategy, as stated in a press release from the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). Representatives from the gaming companies also elaborated on their revitalisation plans for Macau’s old districts.

According to the 2024 budget plan, the government intends to spend MOP235m (US$29.2m) next year to boost the international tourist market. The head of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, stated that a significant portion of the budget would be allocated to airline and hotel deals along with various promotional programs.