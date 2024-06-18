MGM China to consider investing in proposed Thai casino complexes

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has said MGM China is exploring opportunities in the country’s proposed entertainment complexes.

Thailand.- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that MGM China is considering investing in Thailand’s proposed casino entertainment complexes if they are legalised. The announcement followed a meeting between TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings.

The TAT believes that investment from a global entity like MGM China could stimulate international interest in Thailand, particularly among travellers from China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Thapanee said the TAT plans to collaborate with MGM China to boost Thailand’s competitiveness through new tourism-related offerings to be promoted alongside traditional activities.

The Bangkok Post reported that MGM China has established a sales representative in Thailand. Both MGM Resorts International and Galaxy Entertainment Group have shown interest in the possibility of casino resorts in Thailand.

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has been directed to accelerate its study into the possibility of allowing entertainment complexes with casinos. Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said prime minister Srettha Thavisin had assigned deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat to incorporate insights from a House committee report acknowledged by the cabinet on April 9.

Five locations are considered potential hosts: two in Bangkok, and one each in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. In May, Amornvivat suggested that complexes would be allowed to include a casino component of no more than around 5 per cent of the project’s total area.