Thailand: casino floors not to exceed 5% of potential IR space

Deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat said the proportions will depend on governmental entities

Thailand.- Deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat has suggested that integrated resorts (IR) would be allowed to include a casino component of no more than around 5 per cent of the project’s total area, which would have to include hotels and other components. According to the Bangkok Post, he said the exact size per complex will depend on the governmental entities involved in the project.

In April, the Thai cabinet gave the Finance Ministry a month to evaluate the feasibility of IRs. The Finance Ministry has requested a two-week extension. It planned to convene with 16 relevant agencies to discuss the project, including the need for new legislation, the location of entertainment complexes, and to assess positive and negative impacts.

A House report suggests that the government should allow entertainment complexes with casinos to boost the economy and tackle illegal casinos.