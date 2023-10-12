MGM China launches sightseeing cruise in Macau

The cruise is part of MGM’s efforts to enhance its non-gaming offerings.

Macau.- MGM China has unveiled a new cruise service that connects Barra Pier with Coloane. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (October 10), the company said the cruise will provide sea and land sightseeing opportunities, allowing guests to “explore the charm of the two World Heritage Sites of Macau from multiple perspectives and integrate the cultural tourism experience into the community”.

Scheduled departures are at 2.00pm and 4.00pm daily, commencing from the Barra Pier. Departures from Coloane Pier are scheduled at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The initiative coincides with the company’s project to revitalise approximately 35,000 square meters of the Barra area of Macau. The government seeks to make a strong connection between the Barra district and nearby tourist attractions, such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s, part of the historic centre of Macau. This is one of six ongoing partnerships between the government and gaming operators to enhance old neighbourhoods.

Thee initiatives align with the government’s commitment to promote more diverse tourism. Under new gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators have collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives and explore overseas markets.

