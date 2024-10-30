MGM China launches Hengqin-Macau cultural tourism programme

The casino operator is working with the Labour Affairs Bureau.

Macau.- MGM China has announced a new partnership agreement with Macau’s Labour Affairs Bureau to launch the Hengqin-Macau Cultural Tourism New Quality, New Productivity Training Programme with support from the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The casino operator said the initiative encourages employees to understand tourism development within the Cooperation Zone and nationally, keeping them informed of market trends with the aim of keeping up with new skills and technologies. The programme also seeks to boost collaboration between the cultural tourism sectors of Hengqin and Macau.

The launch event took place at the MGM COTAI Ballroom. Attendees included Chen Min from the Exchange Office of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Cheung Wai, head of the Vocational Training Department; Huang Yujie, director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Wang Jintao, deputy director of the Social Security Division.

Wendy Yu, executive vice president of human resources at MGM China said: “Talent development is an integral part of MGM’s philosophy. To build a highly skilled workforce for smart tourism, MGM has once again partnered with the Labour Affairs Bureau to launch this brand-new certificate course, which symbolizes the integration of Hengqin and Macau.

“The goal is to combine the strengths of both regions, enabling our team members to gain a deep understanding of guest needs and emerging tourism products. We believe this program will equip our team and deepen their understanding of market trends. The program will also support the appropriate economic diversification of Macau and promote connectivity in the cultural tourism sector.”

MGM China hosts MGM SME Business Matching Session 2024

Last week, MGM China held the 12th edition of the MGM SME Business Matching Session at MGM Macau. The event aims to provide growth opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the city. It was co-organised by MGM, the Macao Chamber of Commerce (ACM), and the Industrial Association of Macau (AIM), with support from DSEDT, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the Macau Union Suppliers Association, and the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre (MYEIC).

