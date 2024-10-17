MGM China makes it to Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for a third year

The casino operator remains on the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index due to its performance in environmental, social and governance.

Macau.- MGM China has announced it has been chosen for the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) for a third year due to its performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The casino operator has been ranked among the top 50 ESG performers out of the 550 listed companies, being included in The Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

The HSSUSB rates seven aspects: corporate governance, human rights, labour practices, environment, fair operating practices, consumer issues, and community involvement and development. A review is conducted annually by invitation only. With an A rating in the sustainability assessment, it’s the only Macau-based company included as a constituent member of the HSSUSB.

Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China, said, “MGM endeavours to continue working towards the realisation of our Sustainability Vision ‘Create a Better Tomorrow Today’ by considering the impact of every decision we made, which leads us to shape a more sustainable future for our business, the community and Macau. We strive to strengthen our sustainability governance with the continuous enhancement of our sustainability framework and strategic pillars in business operations and stakeholder engagement, to benefit the people and environment in Macau as well as the Greater Bay Area.”

