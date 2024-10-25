MGM China hosts MGM SME Business Matching Session 2024

Nearly 100 SMEs took part in the 12th edition of the event.

Macau.- MGM China has held the 12th edition of the MGM SME Business Matching Session at MGM Macau. The event aims to provide growth opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the city. It was co-organised by MGM, the Macao Chamber of Commerce (ACM), and the Industrial Association of Macau (AIM), with support from DSEDT, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the Macau Union Suppliers Association, and the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre (MYEIC).

Guests at the event included Sun Yaohua, director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Chan Tze Wai, deputy director of DSEDT; Vincent U, president of IPIM; Choi Tat Meng, vice-president of ACM; Chui Yuk Lum, president of AIM; Victoria Kuan, director-General of CPTTM; Ip Sio Man, president of the Macao Union Suppliers Association; Andy Ng, director of MYEIC; and Hubert Wang, president & chief operating officer of MGM China Holdings Limited.

Hubert Wang said: “In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR, we also welcome the 10th anniversary of MGM’s collaboration with ACM on jointly organizing this SME business matching session. Since the first session we held 10 years ago, our SME procurement amount has tripled. Over the past decade, MGM has been continuously innovating and introducing effective programs with different long-term partners, with the objective to grow with our SME together.”

Choi Tat Meng added: “As a long-term partner of ACM, MGM has been consistently contributing to support the development of SMEs in various manners. This year, MGM co-organized the ‘MGM SME Program 2024: Seizing Business Opportunities in Cooperation Zone’ in Hengqin with our Guangdong office, not only to help Macau SMEs to grasp the opportunities of Hengqin, but also to drive the in-depth economic integration between Macau and Hengqin.”

Chui Yuk Lum commented: “We are grateful for MGM’s great support, as it regularly sends personnel to visit potential enterprises with us to promote ‘M-Mark’ certification. AIM and MGM carry on our partnership this year, and jointly launched the ‘MGM Macau Premium Product Promotion Program 2024 – Shop Macau Fun Macau! Campaign’, with the aim to further boost ‘Made in Macau’, ‘M-Mark’ product, ‘Macau Halal Food’, ‘Macau Brand’ and ‘Macau Creativity’. This initiative allows more locals and tourists to raise their awareness of Macau products, while increasing the exposure of SMEs’ products.”

See also: MGM China makes it to Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for a third year

MGM signs deals with two local SMEs

MGM China has signed an MOP2m (US$250,000) agreement with local coffee brand Chip Seng Coffee for the provision of coffee beans. “This special coffee blend under the cooperation of MGM and Chip Seng will also apply for the ‘M-Mark’ certification soon,” the company stated. The “M-Mark” is a voluntary product certification programme for local enterprises in Macau.

Additionally, the casino operator has signed a procurement agreement totalling MOP1m (US$125,000) for jackets with Ankaikong and Fu Son Garment Factory Limited. These jackets, designed and produced in Macau, will also become part of MGM’s new “M-Mark” product line in the future.

See also: Tourism in Macau: MGM China hosts fam trip for Japanese travel reps