Melco Resorts’ Macau restaurants earn 7 Michelin stars between them

Four Melco Resorts & Entertainment restaurants have a combined seven in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2023.

Macau.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been awarded seven Michelin stars among four of its signature restaurants at City of Dreams, Studio City, and Altira Macau.

The company’s Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon has been awarded the top accolade of three Michelin stars for the fifth consecutive year, while Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, offering French cuisine, has been given two Michelin stars for the fifth consecutive year. Melco’s Cantonese restaurants Pearl Dragon at Studio City and Ying at Altira Macau have each been awarded one Michelin star.

Lawrence Ho, Melco’s chairman and chief executive officer, said, “We are honoured to receive this wonderful recognition from MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau. The awards emphasize Melco’s continued efforts to contribute to Macau’s advancement as a world centre of tourism and leisure, as well as the city’s role in the global culinary scene as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy.

“We owe the honours to our culinary and F&B teams for their commitment and hard work. Through new and innovative world-class and diversified offerings, Melco will strive to push boundaries as we continue to attract and welcome guests and visitors to our properties in Macau and beyond.”

Melco’s Michelin-starred restaurants have previously earned accolades from renowned food and travel publications, including Forbes Travel Guide, Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List, Wine Spectator, and SCMP 100 Top Tables.