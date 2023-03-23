Melco Resorts and Bet Construct each scoop two wins at the Asia Gaming Awards

The Asia Gaming Awards are part of the ASEAN Gaming Summit.

Melco won recognition for social responsibility and responsible gaming at Asia Gaming Awards 2023.

Macau.- The winners have been announced for the Asia Gaming Awards 2023. Almost 300 people attended at the Manila Marriott Ballroom as part of the ASEAN Gaming Summit.

Melco Resorts received two awards, picking up recognitions for corporate social responsibility and responsible gaming. Bet Construct also scooped two: best one-stop platform solution and best online sports betting solution.

Other winners include Galaxy (best gaming operator), Marina Bay Sands (best integrated resort) Wynn Resorts (best sustainability programme). Everi won best cash handling product.

Melco Resorts’ properties were the first in Macau to achieve RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, and the accreditation covers properties in Manila and Cyprus. It also organised 2,200 volunteer activities with community partners last year.

Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of the company, said in a statement that he plans to promote a culture of responsible gaming across the company and community with a “three-pronged strategy” that integrates technology, education and community engagement.