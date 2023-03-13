Megapari to participate in the 5th ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023

ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023 will take place from March 21–23 in the Philippines.

Press release.- Megapari, the online sports betting and casino operator established in 2019 and licensed by the government of Curacao, is thrilled to announce its attendance as an exhibitor at the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023, scheduled to take place from March 21–23, 2023, in the Philippines.

Megapari has quickly become a favourite among online gamers all over the world. It has a large sportsbook with more than 100 events, including live betting on popular sports events, and an extensive casino games catalogue of over 10,000 games from some of the most popular game software providers in the business, like Amatic Industries, NetEnt, Spinomenal, Evoplay, Habanero, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Platipus, Betsoft, etc.

The ASEAN Gaming Summit is a significant event for the eGaming industry in the Asian region, providing a platform for industry professionals to connect, share knowledge and expertise, and explore opportunities in this rapidly expanding market. The conference attracts industry leaders, regulators, casino games software providers, and policymakers, and it is renowned for its engaging discussions and insightful presentations.

Megapari recognizes the importance of the Asian market and aims to continue developing its services to drive traffic to key markets in the region. The company has set its sights on expanding its market share in 2023 and actively seeks partnerships and potential affiliates to support its growth. With a robust affiliate program with over 15,000 partners, Megapari is keen to build connections and explore opportunities at the summit.

MegaPari invites all attendees to visit its booth №141 at the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023 to learn more about its offerings and explore partnership opportunities with one of the most promising iGaming brands in the industry.