Marina Bay Sands achieves global sustainability certification

GSTC has certified Marina Bay Sands for meeting its industry specifications for hotels and accommodations.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has obtained the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification for hotels and accommodations, making it the largest hotel in Singapore to achieve the recognition. The certification acknowledges the resort’s dedication to implementing innovative solutions that blend high-class hospitality with sustainability.

The GSTC certification is in line with the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap established by the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Hotel Association in March 2022. The roadmap aims to have 60 per cent of Singapore’s hotel room inventory attain internationally recognised sustainability certification by 2025.

Marina Bay Sands has annual sustainability targets in areas such as energy, waste, water, resource management, sustainable procurement, and biodiversity. The resort has committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17.5 per cent by 2025.

It has reduced its carbon footprint by over 50 per cent since 2012, surpassing the roadmap’s goal for hotels in Singapore to begin tracking emissions by 2023 and reduce emissions by 2030. Singapore aims to become one of the world’s most sustainable urban destinations, guided by the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Jeannie Lim, assistant chief executive, the policy and planning group of, the Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We congratulate Marina Bay Sands on this significant achievement.

“Their efforts support our goal to become one of the world’s most sustainable urban destinations, guided by the Singapore Green Plan 2030. We also hope that their example will inspire other hotels to strive toward similar goals in line with the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap.”