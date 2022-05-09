MBS earns platinum certification for its commitment to sustainable events

Marina Bay Sands was the first venue to be awarded Gold in 2020.

The certification was granted by the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards for Venues.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands has announced that it has received a platinum certification from the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards for Venues for its commitment to sustainable events and operations. According to the press release, Marina Bay Sands continues to be the highest-rated venue outside the United States. In 2020, the IR became the first venue to be awarded Gold.

Factors like improving a comprehensive waste management plan, investing in energy saving initiatives, converting 98.5 per cent of its fleet of vehicles at the Convention Centre and fostering a culture of sustainability amongst employees, contributed to the decision to certify the venue’s Platinum rating.

Sridhar Kandhadai, senior vice president, property management of Marina Bay Sands, said: “Marina Bay Sands is honoured to have exceeded our previous Gold achievement with Platinum certification. As a responsible business operator, it is only natural for us to constantly seek new ways to reduce our environmental footprint and extend sustainable practices to event organisers.

“The recognition strengthens our resolve to become one of the most sustainable venues in the Asia Pacific, and we hope it sets the stage for organisers and delegates alike to create more purpose-driven events in the future.”

Amy Calvert, CEO of the Events Industry Council, said: “On behalf of the Events Industry Council, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Marina Bay Sands for achieving the Sustainable Event Standards for Venues Platinum certification. Sustainability is one of the most pressing issues for our global society.

“As an industry that has the ability to be a driver for meaningful change, we are delighted that organisations such as Marina Bay Sands are champions for action and are leading by example.”

MBS hotel improvements should improve premium casino play, analysts say

Vitaly Umansky and Louis Li, analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd, have said that the hotel upgrade at Marina Bay Sands will benefit its casinos. The company plans to upgrade the number of hotel suites from 150 to 450 as part of a US$1bn renovation project that will introduce a new suite product, although the overall number of rooms will be reduced.

Analysts said: “The additional suites should improve premium casino play, but it will come at the expense of some leisure, free independent traveller, and group customers, as a higher percentage of rooms will go to casino customers.”

Sanford Bernstein said an increase in premium casino play should benefit Marina Bay Sands’ performance because overall profits will be higher as the business mix changes.