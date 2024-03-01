Man sentenced for lottery scam in South Korea

The man has received a one-year prison term for defrauding a victim.

South Korea.- A Daejeon court has sentenced a man to one year in prison for scamming someone with a fake lottery game. He had contacted the victim through social media in 2019 and convinced him to buy into a non-existent lottery number predictor he claimed to have developed. The victim gave the scammer KRW238m (US$178,000) between December 2019 and April 2020.

At trial, the accused said he had used all the funds to purchase lottery tickets. The court refuted this defence, highlighting the implausibility of his claim given the limitations on individual lottery ticket purchases.

