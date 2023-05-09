Man arrested in connection with murder at Macau’s Parisian casino

According to authorities, the victim provided an illegal money exchange service in the casino area.

The man is detained in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old at the Parisian after a dispute over money.

Macau.- Macau police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old at the Parisian casino. According to reports, the man was killed last week after a dispute over money. He allegedly ran an illegal money exchange service in the casino.

Authorities arrested the suspect in a city in the neighbouring Guangdong province in China, some 350 kilometres from Macau, in a joint operation. The suspect had been staying in a hotel room with the deceased and is suspected of having attacked the victim with a metal water bottle.

Police believe HKD170,000 (US$21,700) in cash, a mobile phone and a gold ring belonging to the victim were missing from his hotel room.

A week ago, eight gamblers from mainland China were arrested by Macau Judiciary Police (PJ) following a quarrel on a casino floor at 1.45 am on May 1. A dispute between two gamblers over betting at a gaming table escalated when friends became involved, leading to a physical altercation between the two groups. One individual sustained minor injuries and required treatment in hospital. A video of the fight went viral on social media.