Man arrested in connection with murder at Macau’s Parisian casino

According to authorities, the victim provided an illegal money exchange service in the casino area.
05/09/23

The man is detained in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old at the Parisian after a dispute over money.

Macau.- Macau police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old at the Parisian casino. According to reports, the man was killed last week after a dispute over money. He allegedly ran an illegal money exchange service in the casino.

Authorities arrested the suspect in a city in the neighbouring Guangdong province in China, some 350 kilometres from Macau, in a joint operation. The suspect had been staying in a hotel room with the deceased and is suspected of having attacked the victim with a metal water bottle.

Police believe HKD170,000 (US$21,700) in cash, a mobile phone and a gold ring belonging to the victim were missing from his hotel room.

A week ago, eight gamblers from mainland China were arrested by Macau Judiciary Police (PJ) following a quarrel on a casino floor at 1.45 am on May 1. A dispute between two gamblers over betting at a gaming table escalated when friends became involved, leading to a physical altercation between the two groups. One individual sustained minor injuries and required treatment in hospital. A video of the fight went viral on social media.

