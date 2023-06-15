Malaysia’s finance minister quashes Borneo Highlands casino idea

The finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he has yet to receive any proposals for a casino in Sarawak.

Malaysia.- Finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the government has yet to receive proposals for a casino at Borneo Highlands Resort. He added that under his ministry’s policy, no new gaming licences will be granted, since the ministry is limited to renewing and regulating existing licenses.

There had been criticism in April after the state’s tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, hinted that Sarawak would be open to the idea of a casino due to its multicultural and diverse population.

The possibility of a casino in Sarawak was discussed in relation to the redevelopment plans for the Borneo Highlands Resort, which also include proposals for a theme park and golf course. The potential venture would be the first casino on the island of Borneo and the second in Malaysia after the Genting Highlands in Pahang.