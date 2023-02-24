Malaysian PM promises tighter laws against gambling job scams

Malaysians have been deceived by fake job ads linked to illegal online gambling.

Malaysian authorities are considering tougher laws after receiving 572 reports of job scams abroad.

Malaysia.- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to tighten laws to protect citizens against gambling-related job scams abroad. The government has received 572 reports of Malaysian citizens being deceived by job proposals, mainly through social media platforms, promising high-paying positions as customer service officers abroad.

However, on arrival, their travel documents were destroyed and they were forced to work for scams or illegal online gambling operations. Out of the 572 reports, 403 individuals have been rescued, with 382 repatriated. Another 21 are being held at a detention depot, while 169 are still being traced.

The Malaysian embassies in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar have held meetings with the authorities of each country in a bid to locate and rescue Malaysian citizens and provide appropriate consular assistance.

