China says it will help Cambodia tackle illegal gambling

China has pledged to help Cambodia fight human trafficking, drug crime and illegal cross-border gambling.

Cambodia.- China has again pledged to collaborate with Cambodia to tackle human trafficking, drug crime and illegal cross-border gambling. In a press briefing, the Chinese ambassador to Cambodia said there was a need to deal with transnational crime, including illegal gambling facilitated by illegitimate organisations in Cambodia. He said China would help.

China’s fight against cross-border gambling has seen it launch initiatives domestically but also in collaboration with neighbouring countries, some of which are destinations for Chinese gamblers. In 2022, it announced cooperation agreements with Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia.

China has already seen some success in persuading Cambodia to stop issuing online gambling licences and to suspend licences for online gambling properties deemed void as of January 1, 2020. Cambodia has taken steps to shut down more than 200 illegal gambling businesses and to clean up hotspots such as Sihanoukville. The country is also pressing licensed gambling operations to pay their taxes.

See also: Cambodian interior minister says casinos in Bavet employing hundreds of illegal workers