Malaysia: three arrested in operation against illegal online gambling

Police have seized equipment at a house in Ipoh Garden East.

Malaysia.- Police in Ipoh have arrested three men and shut down an alleged illegal online gambling operation. At a house in Ipoh Garden East, police seized eight monitors, four computers, one modem, eight mobile phones and a tablet.

According to The Star, police also seized over RM1,000 in cash during the operation. The three men, aged between 27 and 36, have been detained under Section 4 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act and remanded for a day to assist with the investigation.

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Yahaya Hassan said in a press release that the police will continue to carry out operations to curb unlicensed gambling activities in the city. He urged the public not to engage in unlicensed gambling activities.

Police regularly conduct raids to shut down gambling operations in Malaysia. In January, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 904 people in an operation codenamed Ops Limau. A few weeks ago it was also reported the state of Melaka would form a task force to combat illegal gambling. It will be chaired by the state Education, Technology and Telecommunications Committee chairman, Datuk Rais Yasin, and will meet monthly to evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns and enforcement actions.