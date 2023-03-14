Malaysia: Melaka to form task force against illegal gambling

The task force will be chaired by the state Education, Technology and Telecommunications Committee chairman.

Malaysia.- The state of Melaka is forming a task force to combat illegal gambling. Chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali told the New Straits Times the task force will include the police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, local authorities and the Education Department.

It will be chaired by the state Education, Technology and Telecommunications Committee chairman, Datuk Rais Yasin, and will meet monthly to evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns and enforcement actions. Awareness campaigns will be carried out in 238 primary schools, 78 secondary schools and 45 higher education institutions in the state.

Sulaiman said that last year, 513 people were arrested in 501 raids, and the electricity supply to 111 premises was disconnected in relation to illegal gambling. He said RM107,614 in cash and items used in illegal gambling had been seized.

In January, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 904 people across the country in a series of raids against illegal gambling codenamed Ops Limau. Officers seized RM513,793 (US$​​120,821). Some 120 other people, 115 men and five women, were arrested between January 15 and 19.