Malaysia: 904 arrested for illegal gambling over Chinese New Year

Police targeted illegal gambling over the Chinese New Year holiday period.

Police carried out 137 raids during the Chinese New Year holiday period, with seizures amounting to RM513,793 (US$​​120,821).

Malaysia.- The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 904 people across the country during a series of raids against illegal gambling codenamed Ops Limau. Officers seized RM513,793 (US$​​120,821).

The operation took place from January 15 to 29 and involved 137 raids, according to PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin. The operation aimed to curb gambling activities during the Chinese New Year holiday and was carried out under the Common Gaming Houses Act of 1953, sections 6(1) and 7(2).

As Focus Gaming News previously reported, some 120 people, 115 men and five women were arrested between January 15 and 19.