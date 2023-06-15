Malaysia: state of Perlis to phase out lottery outlets by March 2024

Authorities have cited social harmony as the reason for closing lottery outlets in the state.

Malaysia.- Lottery outlets in the state of Perlis are to be closed by March next year as the government moves to phase out gambling. The Perlis government said the decision was taken to promote social harmony and prioritise public interest over economic revenue.

Perlis is the fourth state, following Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah, to implement a ban on gambling under the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition. According to Sin Chew Daily, while the state government will not directly shut down the lottery industry or impose a gambling ban, it will no longer renew operating licences for lottery outlets.

The closure of the six current lottery outlets, located in Kangar, Padang Besar, and Kuala Perlis, will occur as their licences expire between July of this year and March of next. Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, the Perlis exco member in charge of housing and local government, said the government would lose revenue but that the decision was taken in the interest of social harmony.

He also recognised that the decision could lead to the rise of illegal online gambling but said the state government’s jurisdiction only covers physical outlets. Fakhrul encouraged the public to cooperate with authorities, including the police, to combat gambling and pledged action against any illegal gambling outlets posing as legitimate businesses.

