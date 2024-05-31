Malaysia: police raid family entertainment centre over alleged gambling

Police raided a venue in Jalan Sutera, Taman Sentosa.

Malaysia.- A family entertainment centre in Jalan Sutera, Taman Sentosa was raided by the police yesterday (May 30) on suspicion of housing gambling machines. Machines and various equipment were seized, including the premises’ business and advertisement licence issued by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), an internet modem, work schedule cards, a punch card machine and a record book.

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) and Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru Selatan Police Headquarters conducted the raid following a tipoff. He said enforcement against illegal gambling would be intensified, including cutting off the electricity supply under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

In Sarawak, police carried out 73 raids at premises allegedly involved in online gambling, unlicensed lottery, and cockfighting during a two-day operation on May 25 and 26. The operation resulted in the arrest of 97 people. Police seized 36 mobile phones and RM66,591 in cash.

