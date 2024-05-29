Malaysia: 97 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested were allegedly involved in online gambling, unlicensed lottery and cockfighting.

Malaysia.- Police in Sarawak carried out 73 raids at premises allegedly involved in online gambling, unlicensed lottery, and cockfighting during a two-day operation May 25 and 26. The operation resulted in the arrest of 97 people. Police seized 36 mobile phones and RM66,591 in cash.

According to Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, the raids resulted in the opening of investigation papers under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. This section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, along with a maximum imprisonment of five years.

Regarding cockfighting gambling activities, offences will be investigated under Section 73(1)(g) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, which carries a fine of not more than RM2,000, a jail term of not more than six months, or both.

According to The Borneo Post, commissioner Mancha said police will take strict actions against individuals involved in operating or organising illegal gambling.

