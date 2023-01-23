Malaysia: 120 arrested in connection with illegal gambling

115 men and five women, have been arrested in connection with illegal gambling.

The suspects were arrested during a series of operations between January 15 and 19.

Malaysia.- Some 120 people, 115 men and five women, have been arrested in connection with illegal gambling in a police operation carried out between January 15 and 19 in Kuala Lumpur. During the operation, codenamed Ops Limau by Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), officers seized RM92,481 cash believed to be proceeds from illegal gambling.

According to The Star, police secretary deputy comm Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the cases are being investigated under Section 6(1) and Section 7(2) of the Open Gaming House Act 1953. She said Ops Limau will run until January 28 in order to target illegal gambling during Chinese New Year.