Number of Macau gaming workers falls 3.1%

Macau’s gaming industry has registered a decline in employment.

Macau.- According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the number of people employed in the Macau’s gaming sector fell 3.1 per cent sequentially to 68,800 between August and October. However, the hotel industry saw an upturn, with employment rising by nearly 3 per cent to 26,900. Numbers in the restaurant sector rose 1.9 per cent to 21,100.

The overall unemployment rate in Macau stood at 2.4 per cent. People engaged in ‘recreational, cultural, gaming, and other services’ constituted 21.7 per cent, while those involved in ‘hotels, restaurants, and similar activities’ comprised 13 per cent.

For the same period, the DSEC reported that gross domestic product (GDP) was up 116.1 per cent year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by a 781.4 per cent rise in gaming-related exports. Tourism services rose 255.4 per cent year-on-year. Domestic demand experienced a 15.7 per cent increase, while imports of goods and services recorded upticks of 25.7 per cent and 58.2 per cent, respectively. The DSEC highlighted a 61.5 per cent year-on-year rise in private construction investment.

See also: Macau urges casino operators to increase wages in 2024 if conditions are right