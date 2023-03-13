Macau’s gambling market to grow at 5.7% CAGR until 2026 – report

Casinos in Macau generated MOP21.9bn (US$2.7bn) in gross gaming revenue in the first two months of the year.

Macau.- According to a report by igaming media publisher Casino Reviews, Macau’s gambling market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2026. The report suggests that gaming concessionaires Sands China, Wynn Macau, and Galaxy Entertainment Group will maintain their dominating market share.

The report finds that despite recent challenges, the Macau market is resilient and expected to expand further in the future, with the development of new resorts and entertainment complexes expected to drive growth.

In January, gross gaming revenue (GGR) grew 232.6 per cent month-on-month from MOP3.48bn (US$433n) to MOP11.6bn. This was the best monthly performance since January 2020 – before the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 1.40 million visitors arrived in Macau in January. That’s an increase of 101.3 per cent compared to last year and a 259 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis.

For February, Macau’s casinos reported MOP10.32bn (US$1.27bn) in gross gaming revenue. That’s an increase of 33.1 per cent year-on-year but down 11 per cent when compared to January. GGR for the year to date is MOP21.9bn, representing a 55.3 per cent increase. This cumulative amount has already surpassed more than half of the revenue generated last year.